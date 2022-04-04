Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target Lowered to SEK 295 at UBS Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from SEK 352 to SEK 295 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 277 to SEK 231 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $$23.86 during midday trading on Monday. 63 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

