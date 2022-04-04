Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.81 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002808 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and $1.81 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.01 or 0.07485844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.58 or 0.99927635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00048244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

