Ethernity Chain (ERN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.07 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $82.74 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037432 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00108207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

