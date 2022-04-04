Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Up 1%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.32). Approximately 280,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 206,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The firm has a market cap of £18.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

