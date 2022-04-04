Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Up 1%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.32). Approximately 280,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 206,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).
The firm has a market cap of £18.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Ethernity Networks Company Profile (LON:ENET)
