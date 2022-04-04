Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.20

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 379451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Euronav alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.17.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.