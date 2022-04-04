European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $30.69

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.69, but opened at $29.66. European Wax Center shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)
European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.
