Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.87. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $20,731,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

