Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

