EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Up 10%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 66,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,217,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $33,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

