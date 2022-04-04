Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Acquires 17,633 Shares

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Karen Singer acquired 491 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $864.16.

On Thursday, February 24th, Karen Singer acquired 26,143 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $46,273.11.

On Friday, February 4th, Karen Singer acquired 12,598 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $23,306.30.

On Monday, January 31st, Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30.

Evolving Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,654. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.28. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolving Systems in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.