Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Acquires 17,633 Shares

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Karen Singer acquired 491 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $864.16.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Karen Singer acquired 26,143 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $46,273.11.
- On Friday, February 4th, Karen Singer acquired 12,598 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $23,306.30.
- On Monday, January 31st, Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30.
Evolving Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,654. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.28. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolving Systems in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
