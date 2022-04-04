Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $75.61 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

