ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $309,437.38 and $170.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004187 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001844 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

