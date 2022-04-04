EXMO Coin (EXM) Hits One Day Volume of $48,645.00

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $48,645.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00108421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars.

