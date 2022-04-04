Exosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,957.45 (EXO)

Exosis (EXO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Exosis has a market cap of $5,957.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,153.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.01 or 0.07520503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00270798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.43 or 0.00815587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00101177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012873 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.15 or 0.00463992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00372001 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

