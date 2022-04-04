eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,112,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

