Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,129.20 ($40.99).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.33) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.71) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($41.21) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,936 ($38.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,954.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,215.81. The firm has a market cap of £27.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,511 ($32.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,689 ($48.32).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

