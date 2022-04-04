Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.90. Exscientia shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 3,890 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
