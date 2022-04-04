Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.90. Exscientia shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 3,890 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

