Farmers National Banc Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report issued on Friday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

FMNB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

