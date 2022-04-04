Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $41.32

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.32, but opened at $42.57. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 3,497 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $4,809,068 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,191,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,113,000 after buying an additional 365,006 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,567,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

