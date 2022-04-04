Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Down to $6.92

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $6.75. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1,256 shares changing hands.
FATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)
Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.