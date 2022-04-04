Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Down to $6.92

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $6.75. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1,256 shares changing hands.

FATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.