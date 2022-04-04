Fear (FEAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $384,701.00

Fear (FEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Fear coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $384,701.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fear has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00037502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00108008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

