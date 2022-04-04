FIBOS (FO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.04 Million

FIBOS (FO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. FIBOS has a total market cap of $11.04 million and $486,731.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.26 or 0.07488408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.58 or 0.99791835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047265 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

