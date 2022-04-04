Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after buying an additional 562,791 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 233.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 256.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.84.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.