Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.84.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.26. 3,541,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,463. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.