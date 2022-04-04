Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.17) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON:GPE opened at GBX 709.50 ($9.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.92. Fidelity Special Values has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608 ($7.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 748 ($9.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

