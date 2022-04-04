Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$245,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,239,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,095,747.99.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,654. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.61 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.47.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.5099999 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

