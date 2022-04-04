Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 384,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,576,538 shares.The stock last traded at $41.30 and had previously closed at $41.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

