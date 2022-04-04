Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $23.85 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.45 billion and $603.24 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $23.85 or 0.00052545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 186,705,473 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

