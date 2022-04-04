Financial Comparison: Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advaxis and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Advaxis currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,775.00%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.97%. Given Advaxis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advaxis is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advaxis and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $3.24 million 5.39 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -1.20 ANI Pharmaceuticals $216.14 million 1.89 -$42.60 million ($3.25) -8.82

Advaxis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANI Pharmaceuticals. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advaxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advaxis and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis N/A -42.66% -36.09% ANI Pharmaceuticals -19.71% 14.10% 5.94%

Summary

Advaxis beats ANI Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

