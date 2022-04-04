Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 260.17% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of FNCH stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $224.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $22.10.
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
