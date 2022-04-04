Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 260.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $224.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avenir Management Company LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,584,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,870,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,088,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,271,000. Finally, TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.