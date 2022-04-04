First Merchants Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Merchants in a research note issued on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.85 on Monday. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.