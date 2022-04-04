First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $178.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $209.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $161.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.83. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.