First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $84.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.