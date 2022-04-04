First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 518,697 shares.The stock last traded at $193.90 and had previously closed at $189.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.80 and its 200-day moving average is $215.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

