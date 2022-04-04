First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.45 and last traded at $45.63. Approximately 343,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 342,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 622,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 431,548 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,682,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,924,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,056,000 after purchasing an additional 325,889 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $14,598,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $13,350,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

