First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.46% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,221 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,103,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 680,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $36.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.