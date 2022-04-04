First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.38

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 47140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

