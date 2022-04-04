Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.18. 1,935,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,540. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,249,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,553,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520,537 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7,194.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

