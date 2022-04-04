Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 9.5% Higher

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.26. 139,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,159,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fisker by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fisker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fisker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $11,273,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

