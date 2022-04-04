Five Below, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average is $182.30. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

