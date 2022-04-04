Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $162.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.