Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.30. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.