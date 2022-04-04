FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $29.30

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $28.38. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 7,592 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 136,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $10,091,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

