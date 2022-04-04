Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.20% of Flex worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,709,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,510,000 after buying an additional 110,753 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Flex by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Flex by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flex by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

