FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading 0.5% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.98 and last traded at $68.92. 15,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 28,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLTD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

