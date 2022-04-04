FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.65 and last traded at $175.61. Approximately 6,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000.

