FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $57.64. 192,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 109,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,104,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 458.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

