Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $18,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.89. 360,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,336. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

