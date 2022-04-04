Fluence Energy (FLNC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) recently:

3/29/2022 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

3/23/2022 – Fluence Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

3/22/2022 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

3/8/2022 – Fluence Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

2/16/2022 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Fluence Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $28.00.

FLNC stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78.

Get Fluence Energy Inc alerts:

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.