Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Cap of $427.76 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $427.76 million and $18.46 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003993 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.72 or 0.00373809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00091239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00104781 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000093 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 230,500,055 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

